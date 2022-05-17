China's economy to be back on track soon: official

Xinhua) 13:12, May 17, 2022

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's economy will return to normal operations soon thanks to effective epidemic control and a raft of policies, an official said Tuesday.

The economy is now facing strong headwinds due to unexpected impacts from recent COVID-19 resurgences and the volatile global situation, Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

However, it should be noted that in 2020 when the sudden COVID-19 outbreak dealt an unprecedented blow, China managed to swiftly reverse the downturns of some economic indicators through solid epidemic control and work resumption, and saw steady recovery quarter by quarter, said Meng.

Meng said the commission will step up macro policy adjustments and help firms restore production capacity and keep the economy stable.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)