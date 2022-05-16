Home>>
Tansuo-2 research ship sets out for second phase of sea trials
(CGTN) 16:42, May 16, 2022
The Chinese scientific research ship Tansuo-2 (Exploration-2) set out from the coastal city of Sanya to carry out in-situ deep-sea scientific experiments. Researchers finished the first phase of sea trials on May 11 by testing the ship's underwater equipment and its long-term operational reliability.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese distillation pioneer Yu Guocong dies at 100
- Evolution of creatures growing "big" occurred over 600 mln years ago: study
- Researchers publish first complete sequence of human genome
- Chinese researchers develop lubricated composite with high load-bearing capacity
- Dedication, team work boost China's COVID-19 research
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.