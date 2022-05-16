Tansuo-2 research ship sets out for second phase of sea trials

CGTN) 16:42, May 16, 2022

The Chinese scientific research ship Tansuo-2 (Exploration-2) set out from the coastal city of Sanya to carry out in-situ deep-sea scientific experiments. Researchers finished the first phase of sea trials on May 11 by testing the ship's underwater equipment and its long-term operational reliability.

