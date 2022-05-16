China's economy expected to recover gradually from Omicron impacts: spokesperson
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's economy is expected to recover gradually as the country achieves major anti-epidemic outcomes and pro-growth policies take effects, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said Monday.
The country's economy took a hit from the domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in April, but the impacts are "short-lived and external," Fu said.
"The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain unchanged. The overall trends of economic transformation and upgrading and high-quality development remain unchanged," he said.
"There are many favorable conditions for stabilizing the economy and achieving the expected development goals," Fu said.
Looking into the future, China will strengthen macro policy adjustment to ensure the economy runs within an appropriate range, he said.
