Five missiles hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv
(Xinhua) 15:27, April 18, 2022
KIEV, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Five missiles struck Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday morning, city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.
The emergency services rushed to the site of the blasts, Sadovyi said.
