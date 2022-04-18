We Are China

Five missiles hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Xinhua) 15:27, April 18, 2022

KIEV, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Five missiles struck Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday morning, city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.

The emergency services rushed to the site of the blasts, Sadovyi said.

