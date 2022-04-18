Feature: Former Australian diplomat's memory, wishes for better China-Australia relationship

Xinhua) 09:46, April 18, 2022

CANBERRA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Australian arts patron and former diplomat Carrillo Gantner has described himself as a "panda hugger," and put his memories of China into a book.

"I wanted to express some frustration and disappointment that the excellent relationship that we had with China, which has been worked on and developed by so many good people on both sides for over 40 years ... has collapsed in the last several years," he told Xinhua.

A professional actor and director who had been the Cultural Counsellor at the Australian Embassy in China in the 1980s, and an Adjunct Professor at the Australia-China Institute for Arts and Culture at Western Sydney University, the 77-year-old was dearly known as Lao Gan by his Chinese friends.

During the past half a century, Gantner witnessed many events marking friendship between China and Australia. He was involved in the negotiation on bringing two pandas from China to Australia, and directed a play for the Shanghai People's Art Theater "Xiang Ru Fei Fei", or A Stretch of the Imagination, which was performed by famous Chinese actor Wei Zongwan.

In retrospect, he said that culture, in all dimensions including performing arts, visual arts, education, language, history and sports, brings people more closely together.

"It teaches them about the other," he said. "When you know something about the other, people are less fearful. It reminds people that we share a common humanity, and a desire to live in peace and friendship."

"So cultural exchanges can remove the politics and let us deal at a human level directly and openly," he added.

Gantner makes no effort to conceal his love for Chinese culture, as traditional Chinese painting scrolls and sculpture of contemporary Chinese artist could be found easily in his Melbourne office. His wife Ziyin was daughter of the late President of the China National Theater for Children Fang Jufen, and he has almost visited China every year.

He noted that during the past several years cultural exchanges between China and Australia were seriously affected as well, not only by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by the current relationship between the two countries.

"There's little happening and I feel frustrated and sad," he said, adding that only five or six years ago, these cultural exchanges were vibrant.

He wrote to his friends in China, and both sides believed that China and Australia have to come to new understanding. So in his books he offered suggestions in this respect.

"Firstly, we need to take a longer term view of the relationship," he said, before explaining that Australia worked through short electoral cycles, and it's three years officially between elections. "So governments take a short term view," he said. "They're trying to appeal for short term electoral advantage and for votes in this country ... So they sometimes say things that are not helpful to the relationship."

Secondly, he believed that "a level of courtesy and respect that is due between countries has not always been shown", and called for having discussions in more productive ways such as senior level meetings or through diplomats.

He noted in his new book that sometimes Australian interests were not identical to those of the United States, and described Australia's current position as "America's shoeshine boy in the South Pacific." "I personally would be much happier if Australia had a more independent foreign policy," said the author.

Also, he said that if Australia was critical of China, it should be consistent, not just singling out one country for criticism.

His other suggestions include increasing financial support for academic scholarship in terms of studies on China and developing Chinese language skill at all levels of education, as well as more personal connection of officials.

"When I was at the embassy in the mid 1980s, Bob Hawke, the (then) prime minister, came twice during my three years there, and the Chinese leadership were coming to Australia regularly," said Gantner.

"So there was a very strong personal basis for the relationship. That sort of strong personal connection is immensely valuable."

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Australia. "We should celebrate that in a big way," said the former diplomat, regarding the anniversary as an opportunity to "reach new agreements and open new doors."

For instance, he said that a group of senior people in the performing arts from the major art centers and the major Australian festivals could be sent back to China.

People from other areas could get involved as well.

One of his children was a senior ICU doctor at a major hospital in Melbourne, which, a few years ago, reached an exchange agreement with a hospital in Shenzhen of South China's Guangdong Province. His son used to visit Shenzhen to help train doctors, and Gantner believed he would be happy to go again.

Despite the difficulties right now, the senior artist was optimistic. "Ups and downs are always in any bilateral relationship, but generally, it (the China-Australia relationship) was enormously positive for this country, and I like to think for China also to enjoy it," Gantner said.

"It's only in a very short space of time really that the relationship has gone off the rails," he continued. "If it can go off the rails quickly, I hope it can get back on the rails quickly as well."

