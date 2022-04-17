Chinese mainland reports 3,504 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 12:37, April 17, 2022

Medical workers work in a COVID-19 testing lab in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 3,504 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,238 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.

Apart from Shanghai, 13 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 167 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Shanghai also reported 21,582 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 22,512 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 1,600 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the daily report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 149,770 as of Saturday.

Over the past day, 30,170 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 had been reported, according to the report.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)