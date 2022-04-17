Young foreigners hail China's aerospace industry as China's new space trio return home

Welcome to today's episode of Lingshicha Talk.

Today，after a six-month "business trip" in space, China‘s space trio returned home! It's so exciting! Our respect to them!

The three taikonauts are inspiring not only the Chinese, but also young generations in foreign countries.

Our journey lies beyond stars. To explore the universe is a dream of the mankind. We believe that China's aerospace industry will keep advancing in a more confident and opener manner, and make greater contributions to the world.