Top Chinese legislator holds talks with Russian Federation Council speaker

Xinhua) 10:17, April 16, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko via video link on Friday.

Commending China-Russia ties as mature, resilient, and stable, Li said that the bilateral relationship, which is based on the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of any third party, is driven by strong internal dynamics and valued for its independence.

Li called on the two legislative bodies to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote the implementation of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia to facilitate the development of bilateral relations.

The two countries should give full play to the cooperative committee platform between the two legislative bodies, promote exchanges, consolidate the legal cooperation foundation, safeguard political security, and step up cooperation across the board, according to Li.

He called on both sides to continue with exchanges across different legislative levels and enhance experience sharing on state governance.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, Li voiced support for true multilateralism and economic globalization and called for the joint safeguarding of the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Matviyenko said the Russian Federation Council stands ready to work with the NPC to contribute to bilateral cooperation spanning the economy, environmental protection, local issues, youth and sports, to cement the friendship between the two peoples.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)