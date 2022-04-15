Splendid costumes of China's 56 ethnic groups

(People's Daily App) 16:06, April 15, 2022

Chinese young woman Fei Qing presents the exquisite and practical costumes of China's 56 ethnic groups, reflecting local customs. Let's enjoy the charm of these costumes and feel the beauty of these ethnic groups.

