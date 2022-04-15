China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not support "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 15:14, April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday urged the U.S. government to fulfill its commitment to not support "Taiwan independence" with real actions instead of saying one thing and doing another.

For some time now, the U.S. administration and Congress have been making repeated provocations on the Taiwan question and increasingly playing the "Taiwan card," attempting to "use Taiwan to contain China" and obstruct China's complete reunification and its process of national rejuvenation, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Ma made the remarks in response to a question on the visit to Taiwan by certain U.S. lawmakers including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence" ingratiated themselves with the visiting U.S. lawmakers. "The move cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China, nor can it stand in the way of the complete reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Ma noted.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)