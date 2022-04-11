Home>>
(Poster) NATO is a danger to world peace. It must go: The Indian Express
(Xinhua) 11:17, April 11, 2022
As NATO's track record suggests, instead of the "collective security" it promised, it has only offered grave insecurity to nations opposed to U.S. interests, said D. Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India, in an opinion published by The Indian Express.
