(Poster) NATO is a danger to world peace. It must go: The Indian Express

NATO is a danger to world peace. It must go: The Indian Express

April 11, 2022

As NATO's track record suggests, instead of the "collective security" it promised, it has only offered grave insecurity to nations opposed to U.S. interests, said D. Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India, in an opinion published by The Indian Express.

