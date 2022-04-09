Chinese medical team donates medical supplies to Sierra Leonean hospital

Xinhua) 14:50, April 09, 2022

Members of a Chinese medical team hand over medical supplies to representatives of the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on April 8, 2022. The Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone on Friday donated a batch of medical supplies to the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital to help it boost medical service. (Photo by Xie Jingjing/Xinhua)

FREETOWN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone on Friday donated a batch of medical supplies to the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital to help it boost medical service.

The donated items included 24 categories of much-needed medicines and more than 30 kinds of medical apparatus and instruments, which will help address the shortage of medical supplies in the hospital, said Zhou Xi, chief of the team.

According to Zhou, the hospital in which the team currently performs its duties has long been facing a shortage of medical supplies, electricity, and water, posing challenges for both patients and the medical staff.

"The shortage of necessities is very common among all the hospitals across the country, and we believe the donation will enable the hospital to offer better medical services and save more people's lives," she said.

During the donation ceremony, Karim Kabineh, the dean of the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital, hailed the Chinese doctors' kind gesture, saying the Chinese medical teams have provided tremendous support for the hospital's medical service over the years.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many other challenges, the team has successfully completed more than 40 surgeries since the beginning of this year, said Zhou, adding that the team will always be committed to sharing the experience with its Sierra Leonean counterparts and serving local patients.

