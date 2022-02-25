Biden to discuss within G7 on Russia's military operation in Donbass

Xinhua) 09:32, February 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he will meet with his counterparts of other Group of Seven (G7) countries on Thursday morning to discuss next moves they will take on Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in the Donbass region.

Biden said Wednesday night the United States will also "coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorized "a special military operation" in the Donbass region. Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack.

"Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia's move is in response to "fundamental threats" of NATO which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

