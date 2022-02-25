State councilor stresses modern market regulation for high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:45, February 25, 2022

HAIKOU, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has underscored improving the effectiveness of market regulation to further boost market vitality and shore up China's high-quality development.

Wang made the remarks in south China's Hainan Province, where he conducted inspections on the development and supervision of market entities.

During the inspection tour, Wang urged to fully leverage the role of Hainan Free trade Port in exploring innovation in market regulation, so as to foster a modern market regulation system, a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, as well as a safe environment for consumption.

