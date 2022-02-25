Moldova declares 60-day state of emergency

BUCHAREST, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Moldovan parliament late Thursday declared a state of emergency for 60 days across the country amid the latest developments in neighboring Ukraine, according to reports reaching here from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

The legislators met and made the decision at the request of the government, which, at its turn, implemented the relevant decision of the Supreme Security Council chaired by President Maia Sandu.

Under the state of emergency, a special regime is established for entry and exit from the country, for the use of airspace, for the movement and control of goods.

Meanwhile, special working regime could be introduced for the economic agents and public institutions. Mass gatherings could be banned, and the activities of mass media would be coordinated.

If necessary, food and basic consumer goods, as well as gas, power and water supplies could be rationed.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told the parliament ahead of its vote on declaring the state of emergency that the government would use the emergency measures only in case of need.

According to her, the biggest risk for Moldova under the current situation is large migration flows, and "the state of emergency will allow us to be flexible and quickly take measures to solve emerging problems."

Earlier on the day, Interior Minister Ana Revenco announced to close the airspace of the country starting at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), with flights to be directed to other airports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.

