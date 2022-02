Russia's rouble exchange rate plunges after launching military operations in Donbass

Xinhua) 08:24, February 25, 2022

People pass by an electronic board showing the exchange rates in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24, 2022. The Russia's rouble exchange rate plunged after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

