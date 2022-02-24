Self-study room operator awards cash bonuses to students passing national postgraduate entrance exams

People's Daily Online) 16:47, February 24, 2022

A self-study room operator in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province has creatively initiated incentive measures to motivate college students to study hard in preparation for the national postgraduate entrance exams by offering cash bonuses to those who meet certain requirements, including an adequate amount of time spent learning in designated self-study rooms.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

According to policies issued by the self-study rooms, students who book a seat in the self-study rooms for a duration of at least three months while sticking to the routine of learning for at least 10 hours a day for no less than six days a week can receive a cash bonus of between 4,000 and 10,000 yuan, while those who eventually pass the postgraduate entrance exams through at least seven months of preparation for the exams in the self-study rooms will be given a minimum cash bonus of 4,500 yuan. In the best case scenario, the fees they paid to make use of the self-study room services for one year could be reimbursed in full and they would be rewarded an additional 5,000 yuan.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

“We didn’t issue the policies until this year. So far, six students have signed up to join the project to try to meet the requirements we set for the amount of time they are going to spend learning, while next year we plan to invite 20 people to join this project,” said a manager of the self-study rooms.

Only 15 students have joined the project altogether, which requires them to try their best to pass the postgraduate entrance exams, according to the manager, who disclosed that a student preparing for the postgraduate entrance exam in the hope of being admitted by Tsinghua University will very likely become the first student to be offered a reward of 5,000 yuan.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

(Photo/People's Daily App)

Some learners expressed that they are strongly motivated by the policies issued by the self-study room operator, and others meanwhile said that the learning atmosphere there has become more conducive to their goals.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

