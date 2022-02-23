Infographic: 1.03 billion people covered under China's national basic old-age pension

Editor's notes:

China has witnessed the increase of its aging population. According to China's seventh population census conducted in 2020, the population aged 60 years and over reached 264 million , accounting for 18.7 percent of the total. The number of people aged 60 or above in China is expected to exceed 300 million －more than 20 percent of the total population－during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, making China a moderately aging society.

The fast-rising aging population will challenge the country's social development. China has devised a national strategy to address the aging population, turning the challenge into opportunities.

A few days ago, China's State Council released a plan for the development of the country's elderly care services system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, specifying significant goals and tasks during the five years, including expanding the supply of elderly care services, improving the health support mechanism for the elderly, and advancing the innovative and integrated development of service models.

In recent years, China has made remarkable progress in improving its national basic old-age pension, fostering a social environment in which senior citizens are respected and cared for. By the end of 2021, 1.03 billion people in China were covered under the country's national basic old-age pension. By 2025, the country's basic old-age insurance coverage will reach 95 percent, according to a plan released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security last year.

