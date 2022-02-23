Russia's parliament ratifies friendship treaties with 2 "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass

Refugees from eastern Ukraine arrive at a train station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Roman Yarovitcin/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" during a plenary session on Tuesday.

Under the two treaties, Russia will foster closer cooperation with the "republics" when it comes to "strengthening peace," "enhancing security," and coordinating efforts aimed at settling regional conflicts.

The agreements with both "republics" are concluded for a period of 10 years, and will be automatically renewed for successive periods of five years, unless either party decides not to do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inked the treaties on Monday, together with the heads of the LPR and DPR.

The president also signed two decrees recognizing the LPR and the DPR as independent and sovereign states on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Tuesday that Kiev has been urging the international community to hold emergency talks over Russia's decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

"The latest actions of the Russian Federation are a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. Russia is solely responsible for the consequences of such decisions," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation published on Facebook.

