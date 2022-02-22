Chinese researchers develop highly efficient perovskite solar cells

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a type of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with high power conversion efficiency.

PSCs can be generally classified into two categories, n-i-p devices and inverted p-i-n devices. The p-i-n PSCs can be produced at low temperature with good stability, and are compatible with crystal silicon cell to achieve the development of laminated cell, said Fang Junfeng, professor at the East China Normal University (ECNU).

At present, the efficiency of n-i-p perovskite cells has reached 25 percent, while the maximum efficiency of inverted p-i-n devices remains at 22 to 23 percent.

The new inverted p-i-n PSCs achieve a power conversion efficiency higher than 24 percent. During illuminated operation for 1,000 hours at 55 degree Celsius and after dark aging at 85 degree Celsius for 2,200 hours, the p-i-n devices maintain more than 90 percent of this efficiency, according to a research article recently published in the journal Science.

Perovskite solar cells have been considered one of the most promising photovoltaic technologies for low-cost power generation and high efficiency, as the world is experiencing climate change and has set carbon reduction goals.

The new PSCs are developed by researchers from the ECNU and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

