China issues plan to bolster services, support for veterans
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan to further bolster the high-quality development of services and support for retired servicemen during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
The main objectives are to raise the capability of better providing assistance, working opportunities, pensions and preferential treatment for veterans, while better protecting their rights, interests and dignity, said the plan jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.
To deliver on the goals, the plan outlines measures including improving the management system for veteran affairs, reforming the assistance system for veterans, supporting their employment and entrepreneurship, and advancing the system for the provision of pensions and preferential treatment.
