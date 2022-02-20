IOC chief declares Beijing Winter Olympics closed

Xinhua) 21:44, February 20, 2022

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach declared the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games closed here on Sunday.

Bach called the Beijing Winter Olympics "truly exceptional" in his speech at the closing ceremony held at the National Stadium.

"The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly, because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way - and in a safe way," said the IOC chief.

Beijing is the first city ever to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)