Olympic flame for Beijing 2022 extinguished

Xinhua) 21:43, February 20, 2022

The Olympic flame for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which has been burning in the National Stadium for 16 days, was extinguished at the closing ceremony here on Sunday.

The flame, burning in a torch placed in the middle of a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron, gradually went out to the songs by a chorus of children.

Their singing transitioned from Beijing 2008's theme song, You and Me to Snowflake, that of Beijing 2022, highlights the historic achievement of the Chinese capital as the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

