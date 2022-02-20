Chinese FM calls for greater solidarity, cooperation at MSC

Xinhua) 21:24, February 20, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a keynote speech at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday attended the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) via video link, calling for greater solidarity and cooperation under the banner of multilateralism.

Noting that the world faces once again the danger of division and confrontation, Wang said certain big power is reviving the Cold War mentality and stoking confrontation between blocs.

"Only when countries row the oars together and cheer up each other, rather than undercut and come after one another, can we overcome the current challenges and sail into a bright future," he said.

"In this process, the role and action of major countries are critically important," he added.

To make the world a better place, major countries must lead by example, countries must work in sync, and China and Europe must play their part, Wang said.

"We expect all major countries to take the lead in supporting multilateralism, living up to their international commitments, acting on the purposes of the UN Charter, and contributing to world peace and development," he said.

"We all must guard against and oppose any attempt for a 'new Cold War', and strive for a world of enduring peace," he said.

Noting that China and Europe are two major forces and great civilizations, Wang said they can and must provide more stability and positive energy for the world.

The two sides need to stay committed to the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, respect each other's core interests, adhere to the basic international norm of non-interference in internal affairs, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, he said.

"China is ready to work with all countries as passengers in the same boat and, with unity as the sail and cooperation as the oar, sail through the pandemic and toward a brighter future," Wang said.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Log in to edit with Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)