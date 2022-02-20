Home>>
Olympic flag handed over to Milan-Cortina 2026
(Xinhua) 21:12, February 20, 2022
The Olympic flag has been handed over to mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Games here on Sunday.
Beijing mayor Chen Jining passed the Olympic flag to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who then handed it to the mayors of the 2026 host cities.
The floor was then given to Milan-Cortina, who presented their eight-minute show themed "Duality, Together."
