Sunday, February 20, 2022

Closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

(Xinhua) 20:24, February 20, 2022

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

