Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 20:06, February 20, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday.

The Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, it said.

