Xi attending closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 20:02, February 20, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.

