ROC cross-country skiers challenge Norway's dominance, Chinese athletes make breakthrough

Xinhua) 19:10, February 20, 2022

As the cross-country skiing competition at Beijing 2022 concluded on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) showed they are the biggest challenge to traditional power Norway.

ROC bagged the most medals in cross-country skiing with four gold, four silver and three bronze at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center where Norway, which dominated the PyeongChang 2018 with 14 medals, finished with five gold, one silver and two bronze.

In the current cross-country World Cup standing, seven of the top 15 male skiers are from Russia. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, 25-year-old Alexander Bolshunov of ROC clinched three gold, one silver and one bronze, becoming the first cross-country skier grabbing five medals in an Olympics.

Norway's cross-country ace Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won two titles at Beijing 2022. The 25-year-old has claimed five gold in the Olympics so far, and he expects to attain new heights at Milano-Cortina 2026.

Therese Johaug of Norway who took three gold in Beijing, revealed she may not appear in the next Olympics. Norwegian female cross-country skiing may need a new leading figure in the future.

Four years later, the Milano-Cortina will be a new battlefield for Norwegian and Russian cross-country skiers.

Finland and Sweden secured one gold each, winning six and four medals respectively.

Chinese athletes participated in all 12 events which is already a breakthrough for China in Olympic cross-country skiing.

