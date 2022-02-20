China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 18:10, February 20, 2022

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Hangzhou Heshun Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Fushilai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and SMO Clinplus Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

