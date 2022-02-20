Austria win Alpine skiing mixed team gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:04, February 20, 2022

Team Austria attend the awarding ceremony after the alpine skiing mixed team parallel final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Austria beat Germany in the final of the mixed team parallel event for the gold at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Sunday.

Norway took bronze as they beat the United States in the third-place race, dashing Mikaela Shiffrin's chance to win a medal at the Beijing Games.

Shiffrin is set to return home empty-handed from Yanqing after she skied out of three races and finished out of the medals in two others here.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist said she got some solace from her performance in the mixed team parallel event after what she had been through at the Beijing games.

"I am not disappointed. I have had a lot of disappointing moments at these Games, today is not one of them. Today is my favorite memory," she said.

"This was the best possible way that I could imagine ending the Games, skiing with such strong teammates," she added.

Johannes Strolz, who won gold in the men's Alpine combined and silver in the slalom, bagged his third medal at the Beijing Games after Austria won the team event.

"I always believed in myself that I am able to compete at the highest level but three medals at the Olympics, two gold, one silver - I have never thought about that, that it would be possible for me just a year after losing the team spot," said the elated Austrian.

The 29-year-old had to work as traffic police after being dropped from the Austrian team last winter and only managed to secure his spot on Austria's Olympic team in January.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)