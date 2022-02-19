Candidates take HSK in Seoul, South Korea

Xinhua) 16:16, February 19, 2022

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A faculty member checks admission card of a candidate before the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A candidate prepares for the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Candidates take the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), or the Chinese Proficiency Test, at Overseas Chinese High School in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2022. The HSK exam was launched on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)