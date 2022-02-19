Bach attends press conference at Main Media Center for Beijing 2022
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Photos
