Over 200 duty-free shops to participate in China consumer products expo

Xinhua) 14:11, February 19, 2022

HAIKOU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 duty-free shops from around the world will take part in the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, according to the organizers.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the expo is scheduled from April 12 to 16.

China Duty Free Group, world's leading travel retailer, said it will support a series of activities including a conference on duty free and travel retail and a forum on sustainable consumption during the expo, and explore more business opportunities with global brands.

The event will cover an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters and is expected to become an important platform for quality-oriented global consumer products, the organizers noted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)