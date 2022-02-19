Spring ploughing starts in SW China's Guizhou

February 19, 2022

An agricultural technician adjusts the temperature of an intelligent seedling greenhouse in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An agricultural technician works at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers work at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers build a greenhouse for watermelon seedlings in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2022 shows the vegetable greenhouses in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2022 shows the vegetable greenhouses in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

Agricultural technicians grow pepper seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers transplant passion fruit seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer transplants passion fruit seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers work at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

