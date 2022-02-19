Spring ploughing starts in SW China's Guizhou
An agricultural technician adjusts the temperature of an intelligent seedling greenhouse in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An agricultural technician works at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers work at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers build a greenhouse for watermelon seedlings in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2022 shows the vegetable greenhouses in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2022 shows the vegetable greenhouses in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)
Agricultural technicians grow pepper seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers transplant passion fruit seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A farmer transplants passion fruit seedlings at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers work at a greenhouse of an intelligent seedling center in Chejiang Dam District of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Spring ploughing has been started in Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Xinjiang organizes locals to start spring ploughing
- Farmers busy with spring ploughing across China
- Farmers busy with spring ploughing in E China's Jiangsu
- Spring ploughing begins in China's Sichuan
- Farmers start spring ploughing as weather warms up in SW China
- Farmers busy with spring ploughing in SW China
- Spring ploughing in Dechen village
- Chinese Vice Premier Hui urges local government support for spring farm work
- Farmers begin their spring ploughing
- China orders early restoration of agricultural production with focus on spring ploughing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.