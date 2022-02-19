96 sci-tech journals from China rank among top quartile globally

Xinhua) February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- A growing number of sci-tech journals from China have improved their international rankings since the country launched a plan to boost the quality of its home-grown journals, with 96 of them ranking among the top quartile globally by subject, Science and Technology Daily reported Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) said 25 journals by Chinese publishers are ranked in the top 5 percent globally by subject, while 20 journals are listed in the top 3 percent, and seven journals are placed in the top 1 percent.

The number of overseas institutions citing China's sci-tech journals has increased from 864 to 9,608, and the number of citation sources has grown from 42 countries and regions to 124.

Since 2019, Chinese publishers have launched 90 new journals, covering emerging interdisciplinary fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, energy and environment, and new materials.

China launched a five-year action plan in 2019 to establish world-leading sci-tech journals, with a priority to journals in basic research, strategic frontier research and emerging interdisciplinary fields.

