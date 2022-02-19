G20 members agree to minimize impacts of Fed's raising interest rates
JAKARTA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Finance leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) agreed on realizing a well calibrated, well planned, well communicated normalization in the monetary policy to minimize the impacts of the Fed's raising interest rates.
The consensus was made on Friday evening during the second day of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Jakarta, with Indonesia serving as the host country.
Bank Indonesia's Governor Perry Warjiyo told a press conference that developed countries should ensure that the normalization policy only posed minimum impacts to the global financial market and that it did not pose any spillover effect to developing countries.
"This is an urgently important thing to do, so that the global economy can return to a long-term growth and the scar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can be healed faster," Warjiyo said.
The Federal Reserve has recently said that the central bank would have to raise interest rates up "more aggressively," expecting "four, maybe five hikes" this year, which was expected to impact the debt condition or the financial stability of other countries, especially emerging economies.
Indonesia's central bank has also moved to curb inflation, including by promoting the use of local currency settlement in cross-border trade and investment, as an effort to reduce dependency on the U.S. dollar.
Warjiyo said that the FMCBG meeting also discussed broader issues related to the global financial sector, risks in global supply chains and energy issues.
