China to further open up high-level education

Xinhua) 08:58, February 09, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to advance the opening-up of its high-level education, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in its key tasks for 2022 released Tuesday.

Efforts will be made to step up cooperation with other countries in the sector, such as advancing the high-quality development of the Education Action Plan for the Belt and Road Initiative and stepping up cooperation with ASEAN countries in vocational education and mutual recognition of academic qualifications, according to the ministry.

The country will also deepen reform of the system and mechanism for sending government-funded students to study abroad, develop internationally competitive education for overseas students, and tighten regulations for the employment and management of foreign teachers, said the MOE.

The ministry will support quality basic education resources on the mainland to run schools in Hong Kong, explore the integrated development of education across the Taiwan Strait, and consolidate the platform for educational exchange between the mainland and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

Efforts will also be made to promote the pilot construction of overseas Chinese schools and deepen cooperation with international organizations such as UNESCO, it added.

