China issues plan to develop metrology

Xinhua) 09:21, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will push forward its development in metrology from 2021 to 2035, according to a plan released by the State Council.

Metrology, the scientific study of measurement, should be advanced to provide support and a guarantee for the country's technological progress and high-quality socio-economic development, the plan said.

China aims to see a modern and advanced metrological system take shape by 2025, and for metrology to play larger roles in various economic and social aspects, the document said.

China expects to see significant progress in metrological technology and innovation by 2035, as well as major breakthroughs in key areas. A national modern and advanced metrological system with quantum metrology at its core will be established, it said.

The plan outlines key tasks in four areas, including strengthening basic metrological research and promoting the application of metrological technologies to serve key areas such as advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

China will also build metrological capabilities to support high-quality development, and enhance its metrological regulation and monitoring, the document said.

