Tibet advances "toilet revolution" to improve living conditions in rural, pastoral areas

Xinhua) 08:41, January 29, 2022

LHASA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region renovated 46,600 toilets for household use to improve living conditions in rural and pastoral areas in 2021, said the regional agriculture and rural affairs department.

The region has so far renovated a total of 316,600 toilets for the locals.

China launched the toilet revolution in 2015 to increase the number and sanitation of toilets at tourist sites. The campaign expanded to improve public toilets in cities and build better private toilets in rural areas.

Last year, the region also launched three special sanitation campaigns while cleaning up 67,600 tonnes of household and industrial waste in rural areas.

Tibet will continue to launch the campaigns and provide 40,000 clean toilets for household use through renovation efforts in the future, said the department.

