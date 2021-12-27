Languages

Monday, December 27, 2021

Full Text: US Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundations of Human Rights Governance

(Xinhua) 10:39, December 27, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Monday released a report titled "US Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundations of Human Rights Governance."

Please see the attachment for the article. 

Full Text: US Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundations of Human Rights Governance

