Political advisors offer suggestions on judicial protection for minors

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors attending a consultation session in Beijing on Friday offered suggestions to promote the judicial protection of the rights and interests of minors.

The biweekly session, organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called for efforts to uphold the principle of acting in the best interests of minors, promote the rule of law and elevate the judicial protection of the rights and interests of minors to a higher level.

A total of 10 political advisors and special representatives delivered their remarks at the meeting, while more than 70 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

Acknowledging both the marked progress and prominent issues regarding the matter, the participants offered suggestions to further the joint efforts of families, schools, society, cyberspace, government and judicial authorities in protecting minors, with a focus on major issues such as left-behind children in rural areas.

They suggested efforts to improve the mechanism for preventing criminal offences infringing on juvenile rights and interests, and the confidential management system for juvenile crime records to effectively protect their privacy.

They also urged efforts to enhance the building of dedicated forces to safeguard juvenile rights and interests and improve rule-of-law education for minors.

