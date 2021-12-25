China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

December 25, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will kick off its fifth annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2022, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Friday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Friday.

The suggested agenda of the annual session includes reviewing the government work report and examining the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2021 and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2022.

The session is expected to examine the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2021 and the draft central and local budgets for 2022.

According to the decision, lawmakers are expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, a draft decision of the fifth session of the 13th NPC on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, two draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

They will also review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

