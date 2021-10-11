In pics: Kunming ready to welcome guests for biodiversity conservation meeting

People's Daily Online) 13:54, October 11, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the exterior of the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), in Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan province. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The COP 15 meeting, which is scheduled to run between Oct. 11 and 15, is ready to welcome guests from home and abroad. The press center for the meeting, which opened on Oct. 9, will serve 853 journalists from 169 media outlets based in China and foreign countries, providing coverage for the event online and offline. With the theme of “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth,” the COP15 meeting will welcome 200 countries to review the “post-2020 global biodiversity framework” with an aim to drawing up a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)