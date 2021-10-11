Home>>
In pics: Kunming ready to welcome guests for biodiversity conservation meeting
(People's Daily Online) 13:54, October 11, 2021
The COP 15 meeting, which is scheduled to run between Oct. 11 and 15, is ready to welcome guests from home and abroad. The press center for the meeting, which opened on Oct. 9, will serve 853 journalists from 169 media outlets based in China and foreign countries, providing coverage for the event online and offline. With the theme of “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth,” the COP15 meeting will welcome 200 countries to review the “post-2020 global biodiversity framework” with an aim to drawing up a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.