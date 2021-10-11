Flock of purple swamphens sighted in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:37, October 11, 2021

Photo shows purple swamphens in the Dianchi Lake basin in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Wei Ming)

A flock of purple swamphens were spotted in the Dianchi Lake basin in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, on Oct. 10, according to the lake’s administration.

Sixteen purple swamphens were observed, said Wei Ming, a researcher from the Kunming Rosefinch Bird Research Institute. “That’s the first time that a flock of purple swamphens have been discovered in the city,” Wei added.

With blue and purple plumage, the purple swamphen is considered by many to be the most beautiful water bird in the world.

Though widely distributed throughout the world, the birds have only been found in China’s Yunnan, Fujian provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Thanks to Kunming’s intensified efforts to protect and restore the ecosystem of Dianchi Lake in recent years, the lake’s wetlands now provide suitable habitats for many rare birds.

