China's wireless earphones market sees growth in H1: report

Xinhua) 14:50, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's wireless earphones market recorded a growth in shipments in the first half of this year (H1), data from a recent industry report showed.

Some 54 million units of wireless earphones were shipped in the country from January to June, up 26.8 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The IDC attributed the market's rapid expansion to the emergence of new functions and dropping prices of such products.

In particular, the shipments of truly wireless earphones reached about 36 million units, jumping 32.1 percent from a year earlier.

The growth rate was the highest among all types of wireless earphones during the period, said the report.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)