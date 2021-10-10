Expert proposes consolidating industrial foundation for Hainan free trade port

Xinhua) 13:49, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese expert has called for promoting industrial growth and accelerating building a modern industrial system at the Hainan free trade port to enhance its high-quality development.

It forms an important foundation for the port by speeding up the construction of a modern industrial system with tourism, modern services, and high-tech industries as the main part, said Chi Fulin. Chi is head of the Hainan-based China Institute for Reform and Development, and he spoke at a book launch in Beijing.

Noting the crucial role of the service system in development promotion at the port, Chi called on implementing high-level institutional opening-up in the service sector and creating rules, regulations, and administrative measures in line with international standards.

Breakthroughs should come soonest in the service system for duty-free shopping and health care, he said.

Addressing the port's need for increasing market flow, Chi suggested promoting policies at the port based on the needs of enterprises.

He also called for efforts to ramp up reform and innovation of the administrative and judicial systems to make a sound business environment a prominent advantage of the port.

