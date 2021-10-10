Commissioner of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR holds group briefing for honorary consuls

Xinhua) 13:29, October 10, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Friday held a group briefing for nearly 40 honorary consuls in Hong Kong.

In his speech, Liu encouraged the honorary consuls to go hand in hand with the office of the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR to actively contribute to safeguarding Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, supporting China's construction and development, telling the story of the HKSAR and China, and promoting friendship between China and other countries.

"Hong Kong's destiny has always been closely linked to the motherland, and the development of the country has always been the biggest support for Hong Kong's development," Liu said.

Nearly 40 honorary consuls from countries including Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Croatia and Estonia attended the briefing.

"I hope everyone will continue to be staunch defenders of the principle of 'one country, two systems,' and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," Liu added.

The consuls said that they are proud of China's world-renowned development achievements, and will cherish Hong Kong's hard-won gratifying situation, seize the huge opportunities in the integrated development of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

Before the briefing, the honorary consuls visited a photo exhibition of the diplomatic history of the People's Republic of China and learned more about Chinese diplomacy. They felt the determination and strength of Chinese diplomacy to defend national interests and the devotion and passion of fighting for the cause of human progress.

