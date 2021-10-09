Terracotta Warriors museum sees nearly 150,000 visits during holiday

Xinhua) 14:16, October 09, 2021

XI'AN, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 149,783 visits were paid to the iconic Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the seven-day National Day holiday, local authorities said.

According to Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, following epidemic control measures, visitors made reservations through online booking before they came to catch a glimpse of the famous army of Terracotta Warriors in the provincial capital Xi'an during the holiday. Discovered in 1974, the Terracotta Warrior army was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)