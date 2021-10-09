China expects to see 12.5 mln social organization full-time employees by 2025

Xinhua) 09:31, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 12.5 million full-time staff members of social organizations by 2025, according to a new five-year development plan (2021-2025) made public by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday.

The development plan for social organizations mandates a reasonable number of registered social organizations in China. It also requires the total fixed assets of social organizations to reach 590 billion yuan (about 91.5 billion U.S. dollars).

Social organizations with a 3A rating or above will take up 25 percent of national- and provincial-level registered ones. Over 80 percent of the social organizations will have sound legal-person governance structures and no poor credibility records by 2025, read the plan.

Social organizations countrywide had created jobs for more than 10.6 million people between 2016 and 2020, said official statistics. They have also widely carried out more than 92,000 poverty alleviation projects with investments worth 124.5 billion yuan and actively participated in COVID-19 containment and business resumption.

